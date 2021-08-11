Advanced Search

August 11, 2021

Sulfur for plants can restore soil

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 11, 2021 | Print Edition

Researchers have demonstrated that sulfur supplements can enhance the heavy metal uptake by plants and promote soil remediation.

Heavy metal pollution threatens agricultural safety in farmlands around the world.

Diverse solutions have explored the application of changes to enable soil remediation.

Sulfur is a nonmetallic chemical element that actively affects heavy metals phytoextraction.

The researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted a meta-analysis of the influence of sulfur amendments on plants’ heavy metal uptake from contaminated soil.

The results showed that cadmium, chromium and nickel are the most uptaken metals by plants following sulfur, according to the research article recently published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

Irrespective of the sulfur type, heavy metal extraction increased with higher sulfur stress.

