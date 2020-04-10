The story appears on
Page A6
April 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sunset snap patient is discharged
An elderly patient who was captured in a touching photograph watching the sunset in Wuhan from his hospital bed with his doctor standing by his side was discharged from hospital yesterday.
The 87-year-old man, Wang Xin, hugged medical staff who had helped him beat the virus before he left Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University’s east branch.
Wang received a certificate from the hospital in Hubei Province saying he is its No. 1,399 “winner.”
The sunset photo, taken on March 5, warmed the hearts of many across China when it was posted online.
The doctor is Liu Kai, 27, who was sent to Wuhan from Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital to join the battle against the virus. That day, he and volunteer Gan Junchao had wheeled the seriously ill Wang, who had been in hospital for about a month, to take a CT scan.
Liu noticed the sunset on their way back and suggested they stop to enjoy it. Gan took the photo of old and young bathed in golden light.
