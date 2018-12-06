Advanced Search

December 6, 2018

Suspect in bribes case surrenders to officials

Source: Xinhua | 00:09 UTC+8 December 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Zheng Dongqiang, a fugitive crime suspect, yesterday returned to China to surrender to authorities, according to a statement on the website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Born in September 1953, Zheng was the former deputy head of the public security bureau of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province.

Suspected of taking bribes, he fled the country in January 2016.

Zheng was the fourth fugitive to return to China to turn himself in after the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery publicized clues related to 50 fugitive duty crime and economic crime suspects.

The office reiterated in the statement that it will continue to take vigorous action to repatriate fugitives and recover assets.

It urged corrupt fugitives to turn themselves in as soon as possible as they would be treated leniently.

