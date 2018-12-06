The story appears on
Page A6
December 6, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Suspect in bribes case surrenders to officials
Zheng Dongqiang, a fugitive crime suspect, yesterday returned to China to surrender to authorities, according to a statement on the website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Born in September 1953, Zheng was the former deputy head of the public security bureau of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province.
Suspected of taking bribes, he fled the country in January 2016.
Zheng was the fourth fugitive to return to China to turn himself in after the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery publicized clues related to 50 fugitive duty crime and economic crime suspects.
The office reiterated in the statement that it will continue to take vigorous action to repatriate fugitives and recover assets.
It urged corrupt fugitives to turn themselves in as soon as possible as they would be treated leniently.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.