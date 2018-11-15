Suspected graft fugitive repatriated

Home » Nation

A FUGITIVE suspected of embezzling over 28 million yuan (about US$4.03 million) was repatriated from the United States to China yesterday.

Zheng Quanguan, born in 1957, was the former general manager of a real estate company in central China’s Hunan Province. He allegedly took advantage of his leadership position to embezzle the company’s property and fled to the United States in 2015, according to the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group. Chinese police later launched an investigation of Zheng and asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice on him.

The repatriation of Zheng is a successful example of collaborative fugitive repatriation between China and the United States, according to the office, which added that the two sides have seen positive results of their coordination this year.

In July, Xu Chaofan, the chief suspect in a US$485 million embezzlement case, the largest theft case of bank funds since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, was repatriated back to China after 17 years in the United States.