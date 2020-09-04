Sword-weilding 17-year-old cuts a new path in martial arts world

Home » Nation

Upon the signal of the judge, a girl in black with a broadsword in her hand suddenly appeared, and changed her movements quickly in the dazzling glint of the sword, which emitted a gust of wind as it sliced through the air.

Seventeen-year-old Zhao Yan won two gold medals in long boxing and blade play at a regional martial arts championship for teenagers held recently in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, northwest China.

Chinese martial arts, also known as kung fu or wushu, boasts a history of over 3,000 years, but used to be popular only among China’s middle-aged and elderly population.

In recent years, however, it has increased in popularity among younger generations, thanks to a rise in competitions, access to free lessons during school holidays, and greater government support.

In January this year, the International Olympic Committee confirmed that wushu would make its debut as an official sport at the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympic Games.

“It’s exciting news for martial arts lovers, because it’s a good chance to make more people aware of this wonderful sport, and we hope it features at the summer Olympic Games one day,” said Wang Liang, chief range officer of the Ningxia championship. “More teenagers are engaged in martial arts competitions nowadays, and their competitiveness is improving daily.”

In the Ningxia championship, the category for children aged between 7 and 12 years old accounted for 60 percent of all competitors. In another martial arts championship for people of all ages held in Ningxia in early August this year, junior competitors accounted for 90 percent of the 497 competitors.

Nowadays, in addition to senior citizens practising Taichi, a slow-speed martial art, groups of teens can also be seen learning kung fu from young masters in Yinchuan, capital city of Ningxia.

Additionally, more girls are engaged in martial arts learning, and female competitors for this year’s Ningxia championships are up by 100 compared with last year, according to Xu Fuyu, deputy secretary general of the Ningxia Martial Arts Association.

Born in Yinchuan, at the age of 11 Zhao Yan was sent by her parents to Henan province, where there is a strong tradition of teaching kung fu. During her two years in Henan, she lived with other apprentices and learned to take care of herself.

“Every day of martial arts training was so fantastic that I even forgot to eat on several occasions,” Zhao said, adding that martial arts have endowed her with independence, confidence and optimism.

Nowadays, Zhao studies at a sports college in Ningxia majoring in martial arts, and her enthusiasm for this traditional Chinese sport makes every day’s hard workout enjoyable.

“I will seize the moment and try my best in each and every events. My goal is to enter university with my talent in martial arts, and I’m confident in myself,” said Zhao.

Being a referee for some 20 years, Wang has noticed some good changes, including an increase in younger martial arts judges and coaches, and a rise in the standard of martial arts lessons.

Facilities have also improved, improving the safety and efficiency of matches.