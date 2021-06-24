Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

June 24, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Taiwan extends COVID alert 2 weeks

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 24, 2021 | Print Edition

Taiwan will extend its level-3 COVID-19 alert by two more weeks until July 12 in response to the continued risk posed by local transmission of cases, the island’s disease monitoring agency said yesterday.

The level-3 alert, the second-highest in Taiwan’s four-tier COVID-19 alert scale, was first issued in Taipei and New Taipei on May 15.

It was implemented across Taiwan on May 19 and initially scheduled to end on May 28, but was subsequently extended twice through June 14 and then June 28.

Taiwan is struggling to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak amid a lack of vaccines and strained medical resources.

On the same day, Taiwan reported 104 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths from the disease. The total number of cases on the island has risen to 14,260.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿