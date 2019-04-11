‘Taiwan independence’ is disastrous

Home » Nation

ANY “Taiwan independence” separatist activity can only bring disasters to Taiwan compatriots, a Chinese mainland spokesman said yesterday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a senior Democratic Progressive Party member Lai Ching-te’s claim that “Taiwan independence” activities were to protect the “sovereignty” of Taiwan.

“We have denounced his ‘Taiwan independence’ stance and remarks on multiple occasions,” Ma said. “If he continues to play with the fire of ‘Taiwan independence’ for his own good, it would be very dangerous.”

Reacting to the recent separatist remarks made by the island’s leader Tsai Ing-wen, Ma said: “The ravings only proved that she was cowardly inside while appearing tough in manner.”

“We sternly warned the DPP authority not to play with fire again, not even to think about it,” he stated.

Ma also reiterated that the mainland welcomes Taiwan businessmen but strongly opposes any act of doing harm to the cross-Strait relations while making profits on the mainland.

For some time now, the DPP administration and separatist elements advocating “Taiwan independence” have repeatedly made remarks full of the false “two states” theory. “They have escalated provocations and created disturbances,” he said.

The DPP administration and separatist elements have been seeking foreign intervention while threatening the people of Taiwan at home, he said.

“The Democratic Progressive Party, for the sake of its own interest, has tried to obstruct and restrict cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation through various means, and turned these into political issues,” Ma said.

Recently there have been attacks on politicians from Taiwan who visited the mainland.

“They were in the mainland out of the needs of their people and to seek opportunities for their people,” Ma said.

A large number of mainland startups founded by young people from Taiwan have showed great momentum, he said.

More than 10,000 young people from Taiwan have attended internships, found jobs and started their own business in 76 industrial incubators specially for cross-Strait startups since 2015, Ma said.

When asked on two residents from Taiwan who were fined by the island’s authorities for taking jobs at community centers on the mainland, Ma said such moves threatened young people with legal action and deprived them of career opportunities.

“It will not end well for Taiwan’s authorities that make themselves the enemy of the young,” Ma said.

He also said information on the African swine fever outbreak has been released in a timely and transparent manner, refuting DPP’s attempts to make political use of the epidemic and undermine mainland-Taiwan ties.

Meanwhile, Ma reiterated that China firmly opposes any forms of official and military ties between the United States and Taiwan.

Recent media reports have claimed that the American Institute in Taiwan has confirmed active military personnel have been stationed at the institute since 2005.

“We oppose any forms of military exercises and the development of military relations between the US and Taiwan. This position is consistent and clear,” Ma said.