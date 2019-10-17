Taiwan ‘is ineligible to join Interpol’

Home » Nation

Taiwan is not eligible to join Interpol because the latter is an inter-governmental international organization, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said yesterday.

Taiwan’s participation in activities of international organizations must be based on the one-China principle and rules of international organizations, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

It must be handled through consultation between the two sides across the Taiwan Strait, said Ma.

“Our stance has been clear and consistent,” he added.

On Taiwan’s participation in activities of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group, Ma said it must comply with the one-China principle and relevant stipulations in APEC’s memorandum of understanding.