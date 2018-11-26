Taiwan results reflect people’s will for development

Home » Nation

A CHINESE mainland spokesman yesterday said the mainland will continue to enhance solidarity with Taiwanese compatriots and follow a path of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on the local elections in Taiwan over the weekend.

“We have noticed the results of the elections,” said Ma, adding that the results reflected the strong will of the public in Taiwan in sharing the benefits of the peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait, and desires to improve the island’s economy and people’s well-being.

“We will continue to uphold the 1992 Consensus, and to resolutely oppose separatist elements advocating ‘Taiwan independence’ and their activities,” said Ma.

With a correct understanding on the nature of the cross-Strait relations and the nature of exchanges between cities across the Strait, more counties and cities in Taiwan are welcomed to participated in such exchanges and cooperation, Ma said.

In Saturday’s local elections in 22 county and city chief posts, the Kuomintang party won 15 seats, the Democratic Progressive Party got six, and one went to an independent candidate, according to the island’s election affairs authority.

The elections also chose city councilors and village leaders.

Ko Wen-je, the independent candidate, won the election of Taipei mayor with about 3,200 more votes over Ting Shou-chung, a candidate from the Kuomintang. Ting filed a lawsuit to challenge the validity of the election yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tsai Ing-wen announced her resignation as the chair of the Democratic Progressive Party late on Saturday, taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the elections.

Ma also said the failure of the so-called “referendum” on a name-changing motion for Taiwan to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics showed that putting Taiwanese athletes’ interests at stake is against people’s will.