The story appears on
Page A3
June 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tech for food safety
CHINA is aiming to improve food safety by applying an Internet Plus model and big data technology. The proposal was raised during the China Food Safety Publicity Week, which is jointly initiated by 23 government departments, including the food safety commission of the State Council and the National Health Commission.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.