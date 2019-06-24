Advanced Search

June 24, 2019

Tech for food safety

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 24, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA is aiming to improve food safety by applying an Internet Plus model and big data technology. The proposal was raised during the China Food Safety Publicity Week, which is jointly initiated by 23 government departments, including the food safety commission of the State Council and the National Health Commission.

 

