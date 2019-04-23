Technology counselors aid poverty alleviation

Home » Nation

Days before tea leaves are ready to harvest in southeast China’s Fujian Province, Liu Guoying, a technology counselor in the city of Wuyishan, is busy instructing farmers on plucking and processing techniques.

Sometimes as many as 500 farmers will attend a lecture by Liu, 52, an expert in the Wuyi Rock Tea processing technique.

Making Wuyi Rock Tea, a type of oolong tea, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Liu’s connection with the tea dates back 20 years, when he was assigned to help local farmers improve the quantity and quality of their harvest.

Liu buried himself in research on tea plantations, trying to uncover reasons for poor yields and the low quality of Wuyi Rock Tea.

After years of hard work, he developed new rock tea planting and processing methods.

His efforts have paid off. The unique oolong tea has become a popular beverage.

Thousands of local farmers have risen out of poverty by planting and trading Wuyi Rock Tea.

Like Liu, Zhang Xiyou is a technology counselor. He specializes in ecological tea plantations.

Zhang does not use chemical fertilizers or pesticides to produce his organic tea, which is much sought after by China’s high-income consumers. To control pests, he installs tea garden color plate and pheromone traps in his plantation.

Increasing the quantity and quality of tea is just one area technology counselors work in.

Jiayuan, a dairy farm in Nanping, has been equipped with modern facilities such as a fully enclosed cowshed, intelligent ventilation system and intelligent dry manure cleaning system, with the help of technology counselors from top institutions in Shanghai, Nanjing and Fuzhou.

Wang Zongshou, a farm management expert stationed on the farm, has helped build a wastewater treatment system and a manure workshop, which not only conserves water but also solves pollution problems.

“I am glad that my expertise can make a change,” Wang said.

“This is the most satisfying thing in my work.”

The city of Nanping has stationed 9,483 technology counselors to local villages and factories, helping to lift all registered impoverished residents in the city out of poverty by the end of 2017.