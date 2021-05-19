The story appears on
Page A3
May 19, 2021
Tesla to help with accident investigation
TESLA Inc said yesterday it would work with authorities to investigate a car accident in China that local police said caused the death of a police officer and injured another.
A video circulated on China’s Twitter-like Weibo and in local state media showed a Tesla Model X next to two police officers lying on the ground after an accident.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the Monday accident has been detained, police in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, said in a post without explaining the circumstances of the accident.
News of accidents involving Tesla cars in China have gone viral on social media in recent weeks after an unhappy customer made headlines by clambering atop a Tesla at an auto show to protest the company’s handling of her complaints.
