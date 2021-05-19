Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

May 19, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Tesla to help with accident investigation

Source: Agencies | 00:11 UTC+8 May 19, 2021 | Print Edition

TESLA Inc said yesterday it would work with authorities to investigate a car accident in China that local police said caused the death of a police officer and injured another.

A video circulated on China’s Twitter-like Weibo and in local state media showed a Tesla Model X next to two police officers lying on the ground after an accident.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the Monday accident has been detained, police in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, said in a post without explaining the circumstances of the accident.

News of accidents involving Tesla cars in China have gone viral on social media in recent weeks after an unhappy customer made headlines by clambering atop a Tesla at an auto show to protest the company’s handling of her complaints.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿