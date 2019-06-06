The nation’s stance on Syria, Venezuela and Iran laid out

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has expounded China’s position on the Syrian conflict, the Venezuelan crisis and Iran’s nuclear issue during a joint interview with Russian media.

Syria is home to one of the world’s most ancient civilizations, and it is also an important country in the Middle East, Xi told TASS Russian News Agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

In recent years, the situation in Syria has continued to be turbulent, with its infrastructure seriously damaged and people suffering deeply, which is very saddening, he said.

As the process of finding a political solution to the conflict is forging ahead and the Syrian government and people are starting to rebuild their homeland, China stands ready to participate in Syria’s reconstruction within its own ability, the president said.

“We will do the best to help the Syrian people resume their normal life and production soon,” he said.

On the Venezuelan crisis, Xi said China holds that relevant issues should be solved by the ruling party and the opposition through inclusive political dialogue and consultation within the framework of Venezuela’s constitution.

China opposes foreign intervention and unilateral sanctions and is against using force or threats of force.

China is willing to make joint efforts with the international community to play a positive and constructive role in the Venezuelan crisis.

It will make more endeavors to promote reconciliation and dialogue, jointly defend international equity and justice, safeguard the tenor and principles of the UN Charter, and help Venezuela return to the normal track of development soon.

On the Iranian nuclear issue, Xi said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is a fruit of multi-lateralism which is critical to the international nuclear nonproliferation system as well as peace and stability in the Middle East. It should be respected and implemented fully and effectively.

He said China holds a highly consistent view and position with Russia on the Iranian nuclear issue, expecting relevant parties to increase dialogue and cool tensions.