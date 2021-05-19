The story appears on
May 19, 2021
Tianhe completes key tests
CHINA’S core space station module Tianhe has recently completed its platform function tests and entered the orbit to rendezvous and dock with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft, the China Manned Space Agency said.
The core module, which was sent into orbit on April 29, has recently completed platform function tests for rendezvous and docking, astronaut stay and the mechanical arms, as well as in-orbit performance checks for space application project equipment.
The CMSA said the core module’s various functions are normal. It is operating in good condition and has entered the orbit for rendezvous and docking.
