July 13, 2021
Tibet starts survey of fish stocks
Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has launched a new survey of its fishery resources to better protect the fish species on the plateau.
Located on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Tibet is home to a high-altitude aquatic ecosystem like no other in the world and is often dubbed “Asia’s water tower.”
“The survey is of great significance in establishing a conservation mechanism for endangered fish species and those under the second-class national protection,” said Li Shaomin, deputy director of the agriculture and rural affairs department of Tibet.
A major survey on the fishery resources in Tibet by the Ministry of Agriculture between 1992 and 1994 found there were 71 species and subspecies of fish in the region.
In recent years, with the change in climate, the regional distribution, reserves and habitat of fishery resources in Tibet have changed, warranting a new comprehensive survey, according to the agriculture and rural affairs department of Tibet.
