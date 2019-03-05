Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

March 5, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Tibetan women helped

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 March 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has seen an increasing number of women joining the workforce and a growth of income. A series of policies against poverty, including encouraging women to start businesses, attracted funds of more than 20 million yuan (US$2.98 million) last year, according to the regional Women’s Federation. Over 560 skill-training activities organized by the federation helped more than 20,000 impoverished women start businesses or find jobs.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿