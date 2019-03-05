Tibetan women helped

Home » Nation

Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has seen an increasing number of women joining the workforce and a growth of income. A series of policies against poverty, including encouraging women to start businesses, attracted funds of more than 20 million yuan (US$2.98 million) last year, according to the regional Women’s Federation. Over 560 skill-training activities organized by the federation helped more than 20,000 impoverished women start businesses or find jobs.