The story appears on
Page A8
May 26, 2021
Free for subscribers
Tigers shot dead
Two tigers were shot dead yesterday after escaping from their cage and attacking their keeper in the Peacock Valley in Nanyang City, central China’s Henan Province.
The incident happened early yesterday when a zookeeper was feeding the tigers in a scenic spot. The keeper was rushed to a local hospital, but attempts to reanimate the injured man failed.
Nearby residents were evacuated and the two tigers at large were kept within the scope of the valley. Since attempts to trap them failed, the animals were then shot dead at 2:20pm and 3:12pm, respectively, for the sake of public safety.
A preliminary investigation suggests that the two tigers belong to a circus in Suzhou City in east China’s Anhui Province.
