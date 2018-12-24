The story appears on
December 24, 2018
Tighter control over vaccine production and sales
LAWMAKERS have started to read a draft law on vaccine management aimed at tightening supervision over the industry.
The draft was submitted for first review to the bi-monthly legislative session of the NPC Standing Committee yesterday.
Basic research and application research on vaccines should be supported, the draft says, noting that the development, production and reserves of vaccines for major diseases should be regarded as national strategies.
The draft tightens control over access to vaccine production and sales, listing additional requirements separate from those for the pharmaceutical industry. Those in major job positions in vaccine-producing companies should pass a qualification review, especially in terms of their credit records, professional backgrounds and experience in the industry, according to the draft.
Every batch of vaccines should be examined by authorized institutions before being released to the market.
The specialized regulations could help vaccine-producing companies improve management and production quality, said Tang Minhao, head of a food and drug research organization based in Shanghai.
The draft also elaborates on the responsibilities of related government departments, demanding an information sharing mechanism and disclosure of vaccine safety information.
