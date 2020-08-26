TikTok drags Trump, US govt to court over ban order

Home » Nation

VIDEO-SHARING social networking company TikTok on Monday filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump’s administration over Trump’s August 6 executive order banning any US transactions with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance, starting in 45 days.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court names Trump, the US Department of Commerce and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as defendants.

In the 39-page indictment, TikTok accused the US authorities of stripping the rights of the company without presenting any evidence to justify the extreme action, and issuing the order without any due process as guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution while banning the company with no notice or opportunity to be heard.

Meanwhile, the document cited Trump’s remarks on this issue, such as those proclaiming that TikTok had “no rights” and that he would ban the popular software if the company did not pay money to the government to secure its approval for any sale, saying that those words are unconstitutional.

“By demanding that plaintiffs make a payment to the US Treasury as a condition for the sale of TikTok, the president has taken plaintiffs’ property without compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment,” the document said.

Moreover, the indictment said, by preventing TikTok from operating in the United States, the executive order violates the company’s First Amendment rights in its code, an expressive means of communication.

The Los Angeles-based tech firm argued that the executive order is a misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, authorizing the prohibition of activities that have not been found to be “an unusual and extraordinary threat” in this case.

TikTok argued that former presidents used the power authorized by the IEEPA to protect the country from threats from abroad, including terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, but the recent executive order seeks to use the IEEPA against a US company with hundreds of employees across the country and to destroy an online community sharing video content by millions of Americans.

Active users soar

According to the company, as of June, the total number of TikTok’s monthly active users in the country soared to 91,937,040, and based on quarterly usage, 100 million Americans use the application to express themselves and connect with each other.

The plaintiffs, TikTok Inc and ByteDance Ltd, seek a declaratory judgment and order invalidating and enjoining the executive order and any implementing regulations issued by the DOC later.

“The president’s executive order is unconstitutional and ultra vires, and must be enjoined,” the document read.

The company said it strongly disagreed with the Trump administration’s position that TikTok is a threat to national security and had voiced these objections previously.

“There is no connection between TikTok and the Chinese government. Nor does the Chinese government exert any control over TikTok through ByteDance,” the company said. “The key personnel responsible for TikTok, including its CEO, Global Chief Security Officer, and General Counsel, are all Americans based in the United States.”

The executive order was issued “for political reasons rather than because of an ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’ to the United States, TikTok noted. It called the order “a pretext for furthering the president’s broader campaign of anti-China rhetoric in the run-up to the US election.”

Separately, Patrick Ryan, a technical program manager at TikTok, sued the Trump administration over concerns that he and his 1,500 colleagues, including many on employment visas, will lose their jobs next month if Trump’s order is enforced.

“These are not decisions that belong to the government,” Ryan said. “It’s not okay to even consider.”

Alex Urbelis, a lawyer representing Ryan in the lawsuit in San Francisco federal court, said the order suffered from “unconstitutional vagueness” and deprived TikTok employees of due process.