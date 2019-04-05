Time spent on mainland to become tax resident halved

Home » Nation

INDIVIDUAL employees who have lived on the Chinese mainland for 183 days, rather than 365 days, in a tax year can be considered a Chinese tax resident from May 1, according to a new policy.

The tax resident can apply for a certificate to enjoy the Double Taxation Agreement benefits, according to the State Taxation Administration.

The adjustment will replace the previous one-year rule, essentially cutting in half the amount of time one has to spend on the Chinese mainland to become a Chinese tax resident.

It is in accordance with the revised Individual Income Tax Law, in which resident individuals refer to those who have a residence or reside in China for a total of 183 days in a tax year while receiving an income either from home or abroad.