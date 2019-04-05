The story appears on
April 5, 2019
Time spent on mainland to become tax resident halved
INDIVIDUAL employees who have lived on the Chinese mainland for 183 days, rather than 365 days, in a tax year can be considered a Chinese tax resident from May 1, according to a new policy.
The tax resident can apply for a certificate to enjoy the Double Taxation Agreement benefits, according to the State Taxation Administration.
The adjustment will replace the previous one-year rule, essentially cutting in half the amount of time one has to spend on the Chinese mainland to become a Chinese tax resident.
It is in accordance with the revised Individual Income Tax Law, in which resident individuals refer to those who have a residence or reside in China for a total of 183 days in a tax year while receiving an income either from home or abroad.
