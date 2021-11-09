The story appears on
Page A5
November 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Top society development issues listed
The top 10 scientific issues of human society development 2021 were released at the third World Science and Technology Development Forum.
Focusing on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the top 10 scientific issues are mainly related to ecology, medical treatment and information.
The issues include how to establish a nature-based circular economy to achieve sustainable production and consumption, to benefit both humankind and the Earth, how to use data and information technologies to help control and mitigate global pandemics and how digital revolutions change the sustainable development model of society.
“Selecting and publishing the top 10 scientific issues will help enhance the global scientific and technological exchanges, pool the wisdom and strength of global scientists, and promote the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Guo Huadong, one of those involved and an academic at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
