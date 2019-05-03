The story appears on
Tornado kills 2 kids
TWO children were killed after a tornado flipped over an inflatable bounce house in the northern province of Hebei yesterday. The tornado had struck a central plaza in Laiyuan County, overturning the bouncy castle in a freak accident that injured seven others, the Beijing Youth Daily said, citing local authorities. Pictures posted on social media by the newspaper showed a partially deflated bouncy castle toppled over several cars. Three people have been detained in connection with the incident and investigations are underway.
