Tourists snap up chance to see autumn beauty

With late autumn approaching, domestic and foreign photographers as well as tourists are flocking to Tachuan Village, Yi County, to photograph the colorful scenery.

In response to the interest, Yi County in east China’s Anhui Province has been rolling out measures to develop a business model combining rural tourism and photography.

It has set up 23 “Best Photo Spots” where tourists can easily take beautiful pictures of the landscape, and launched 25 photography themed tours such as Autumn of Tachuan and Hui-style Architecture.

With the two world cultural heritage villages of Xidi and Hongcun, and many ancient Hui-style buildings of Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, Yi County has many natural attractions.

Recently, a five-day international photographic exhibition was held, drawing more than 15,000 visitors worldwide.

“The red autumn leaves here are perfect for shooting,” said Ren Jinlong, a photography enthusiast from the city of Wuhu.

Photographers are also going high-tech.

As well as high-end cameras with tripods, the latest in drone technology is being used.

“The scenery of Tachuan is so beautiful, drones can have a different view, just like an eagle,” said Qin Song, a founder of a drone club in Shanghai.

He was on a photographic shoot with 10 drone club members in Yi County.

Besides those with professional equipment, the trail and observation deck is crowded with many tourists using phones and selfie sticks.

“The pursuit of beauty is not exclusive to professional photographers,” said tourist Zhang Yunxia. “Even a random snapshot on a phone can show the beautiful scenery here.”

Statistically, the number of tourists in Tachuan has increased year by year. In 2017, Tachuan received more than 170,000 visitors, an increase of 42 percent from 2016. One weekend during peak season this year, the village accommodated up to 6,680 tourists.

The burgeoning photography tourism has injected vitality into the ancient county and helped increase locals’ income.

Jiang Huifen, 68, sells home-made food like dried vegetables and chilli sauce in Tachuan. He usually sells out during the fall season.

“I can earn more than 400 yuan (US$57.65) per day in the peak season,” Jiang said.

Jiang’s daughter Hu Shuangfeng returned to Tachuan to open a bed and breakfast in 2016. The delicate house featuring regional characteristics and delicious local food has attracted tourists nationwide.

“Photography tourism has truly benefited the locals,” she said. “The peak season used to be only during the photography festival, but now there are tourists all year round, and my B&B is always fully booked on the weekends.” Last year, she made more than 20,000 yuan from her B&B.

More than 700 B&Bs have opened in Yi County, and over 20,000 local people are engaged in travel-related occupations, about one-fourth of the total population.

“The developing photography tourism has updated countryside tourism and enriched the lives of the locals,” said Wu Xiaosheng, vice governor of Yi County.

“We will continue to expand the photography industry chain and promote the deep integration of photography and tourism.”