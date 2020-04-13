The story appears on
Train derails
A train carrying 224 people from Chifeng South to Shanhaiguan derailed between Chaoyang West Station and Dapingfang Station yesterday after the locomotive and the generator car went off the rails, officials said. There were no casualties reported. The Shenyang Railway Department is investigating.
