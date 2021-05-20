Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

May 20, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Training teachers to foil bullying

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 May 20, 2021 | Print Edition

China will better train teachers and principals of kindergartens and primary and middle schools to prevent school bullying, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

The training will also cover other content, including national security, rule of law and environmental protection, according to a notice jointly issued by the education ministry and the Ministry of Finance on a national plan to train teachers of kindergartens and primary and middle schools during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

More efforts will be made to facilitate the in-depth training of teachers, principals and trainers in rural compulsory education schools and kindergartens in less developed areas in central and western China, says the document.

Highlighting the cultivation of teachers’ core qualities, the document requires that ideological and political content and professional ethics are included in the training.

It also calls for strengthening the training of teachers in sports, music, fine art, science and other disciplines that are currently underrepresented.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿