The story appears on
Page A7
May 20, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Training teachers to foil bullying
China will better train teachers and principals of kindergartens and primary and middle schools to prevent school bullying, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
The training will also cover other content, including national security, rule of law and environmental protection, according to a notice jointly issued by the education ministry and the Ministry of Finance on a national plan to train teachers of kindergartens and primary and middle schools during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).
More efforts will be made to facilitate the in-depth training of teachers, principals and trainers in rural compulsory education schools and kindergartens in less developed areas in central and western China, says the document.
Highlighting the cultivation of teachers’ core qualities, the document requires that ideological and political content and professional ethics are included in the training.
It also calls for strengthening the training of teachers in sports, music, fine art, science and other disciplines that are currently underrepresented.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.