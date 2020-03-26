Travel restrictions lifted

Home » Nation

The first batch of over 800 people stranded in virus-hit Hubei Province arrived in Beijing yesterday afternoon after Hubei lifted outbound travel restrictions in all areas except the capital city Wuhan.

The transport was carried out in a well-organized way, said Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government. There are still more than 20,000 teachers and students from Beijing schools and universities stranded in Hubei.

(Xinhua)