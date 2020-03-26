Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

March 26, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Travel restrictions lifted

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:05 UTC+8 March 26, 2020 | Print Edition

The first batch of over 800 people stranded in virus-hit Hubei Province arrived in Beijing yesterday afternoon after Hubei lifted outbound travel restrictions in all areas except the capital city Wuhan.

The transport was carried out in a well-organized way, said Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government. There are still more than 20,000 teachers and students from Beijing schools and universities stranded in Hubei.

(Xinhua)

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿