Trawlers drop anchor for fishing ban

THE annual fishing ban in the South China Sea has started and will last until August 16, Hainan agricultural authorities said yesterday.

No fishing activities are allowed in parts of the sea under China’s jurisdiction, except angling, during the ban which began on Wednesday, according to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of south China’s Hainan Province.

A fishing ban in inland waters has began on March 1 and will run through June 30, covering the main streams, tributaries and lakes along the Nandu River, Wanquan River and Changhua River.

Wang Jinfa, a fisherman in Hainan, said he will follow the fishing ban to help protect the sustainable development of the marine environment.

During the three-and-a-half-month ban, safety inspections on fishing gear and vessels will be carried out.

And training on relevant regulations and skills will be offered to fishermen.

China has enforced an annual summer fishing ban in coastal waters to protect the ocean’s ecosystem and biodiversity since 1995.

The fishing ban in the South China Sea began in 1999.