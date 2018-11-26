Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Twin lambs on show

Source: Xinhua | 02:51 UTC+8 November 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A PAIR of twin lambs born from embryos frozen 20 years ago made their debut at an ongoing agriculture fair in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province. The baby twins were born in September from two of the 120 local sheep embryos scientists had collected and kept in -196 degree Celsius liquid nitrogen at a national gene bank for livestock since 1988.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿