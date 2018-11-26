The story appears on
Page A6
November 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Twin lambs on show
A PAIR of twin lambs born from embryos frozen 20 years ago made their debut at an ongoing agriculture fair in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province. The baby twins were born in September from two of the 120 local sheep embryos scientists had collected and kept in -196 degree Celsius liquid nitrogen at a national gene bank for livestock since 1988.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.