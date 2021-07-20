Two panda mothers give birth to twins

Home » Nation

Two giant pandas at a base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China’s Sichuan Province gave birth to two pairs of twins on Saturday.

The giant pandas are both from the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve.

One giant panda named “Zhen Zhen” gave birth to the first cub at 6:44pm and the second at 7:15pm. The second cub is a male that weighs 120.7 grams.

Zhen Zhen was born in the San Diego Zoo in the United States in 2007, and relocated to the China Conservation and Research Center in 2010. In 2015, she gave birth to a pair of twins in the Bifengxia panda base in Ya’an, Sichuan.

The second giant panda, named “Su Shan,” gave birth to one cub at 6:52pm and the second at 7:34pm. The second cub is a female that weighs 165.9 grams.

Su Shan was born in August 2011, with both of her parents coming from the wild. She gave birth to a cub in the Bifengxia panda base in 2016.

The first cubs of the two pairs are bred by their mothers, while the second ones are taken care of by workers at the center. They are all in good condition, said Li Guo, an expert with the Shenshuping giant panda base.