UC Browser, 360 exposed promoting fake drugs
Tech giants Alibaba’s UC Browser and cybersecurity firm 360 were found promoting fake drug advertisements for unlicensed companies in China Central Television’s annual March 15 quality investigation program last night.
An advertisement on UC Browser shared the story of a patient who reportedly was suffering from hyperglycemia for nine years but was recovering after applying a “magic” prescription. The patient claimed he even stopped taking insulin because of the “drug,” which turned out to be a common food product, CCTV said in its report.
Another “drug,” recommended on 360, claimed to cure all climacteric syndromes within two months. It turned out to be a food product as well, the report said. A sales manager of an advertisement company for 360 said it only accepts big clients under strict supervision and management, CCTV reported.
UC and 360 apologized, saying they were investigating the advertisement companies and would enhance the monitoring of ad contents.
