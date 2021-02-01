Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

February 1, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

UK flayed over BNO passports

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 1, 2021 | Print Edition

A CHINESE central government spokesperson condemned Britain for accepting citizenship applications from Hong Kong residents holding British National Overseas passports from yesterday.

The UK move, in an attempt to turn a large number of Hong Kong people into second-class British citizens, is a blatant offense to China’s sovereignty, said the spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council.

Since last year, the British side, in violation of basic norms governing international relations, has made every effort to obstruct the formulation and implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. After its attempt failed, it turned to the BNO issue.

The UK’s actions have seriously violated the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the spokesperson said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿