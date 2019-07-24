US criticized for false HK remarks

Home » Nation

THE Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday urged the US to stop sending wrong signals on illegal violence.

The spokesperson for the commissioner’s office expressed strong disapproval of and firm opposition against the false remarks by a spokesperson of the US Department of State on Hong Kong a day earlier.

The spokesperson in Hong Kong stated that it is widely recognized that the principles of “one country, two systems,” “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in the SAR have been faithfully implemented since the return of Hong Kong to the motherland, and that Hong Kong people now enjoy unprecedented democratic rights and freedoms in accordance with law.

The US accusation of the so-called “erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy” is a biased and groundless smear attempt driven by political motives, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson emphasized that the recent extreme and violent acts in Hong Kong have seriously undermined the foundation of the rule of law in Hong Kong, posed a grave threat to public security and order, and trampled on the red line of “one country, two systems.”

“We again urge the US side to avoid applying double standards, immediately stop sending out any wrong signal on illegal violence, and immediately refrain from interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s domestic affairs as a whole under any pretext,” the spokesperson said.

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong said yesterday it will as always firmly fulfill its duties as empowered by the central government and support the HKSAR government in its effective administration in accordance of the law.

Wang Zhimin, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, made the remarks when meeting the press on Monday.

He condemned in the strongest terms radical demonstrators’ vicious acts of besieging the liaison office building and insulting the country on Sunday night, which constitute a blatant challenge to the authority of China’s Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the authority of the central government as well as the symbol of national sovereignty and security.

Some violent demonstrations over the past period of time in Hong Kong have gone beyond the scope of peaceful demonstrations, posing a blatant challenge to the bottom line of the rule of law in Hong Kong, said Wang.

He said that the acts of some radical demonstrators on Sunday night have not only seriously undermined the spirit of Hong Kong’s rule of law and the fundamental welfare and interests of Hong Kong citizens, but also hurt the feelings of all Chinese people including over 7 million Hong Kong compatriots.

The liaison office believes that the HKSAR government, police and other law enforcement agencies will conduct thorough investigations and seriously punish offenders in accordance with law.

Wang expressed the belief that all sectors of society in Hong Kong do not approve of the continuation of such chaos.