US ‘hurting efforts to pursue fugitives’

CHINA yesterday accused the US of seeking to smear Beijing’s efforts to pursue fugitives, a day after the US Justice Department charged eight people who were in a law-enforcement operation known as “Fox Hunt.”

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China was engaged in a “just cause to fight transnational crime and pursue fugitives and stolen goods internationally.”

“The US, out of ulterior motives, ignored the basic facts and discredited China’s efforts,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. The US should “bear international responsibilities and avoid being a haven for criminals,” Wang said, adding that the Chinese law enforcement authorities strictly observe international law, fully respect foreign laws and judicial sovereignty, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of criminal suspects.

“Their operations are beyond reproach,” he said.

Launched in July 2014, the Fox Hunt campaign was meant to track down fugitives suspected of economic crimes, including corrupt officials. By 2016, hundreds had been brought back to China under the project, according to official figures. The United States does not have an extradition treaty with China.

Five of the eight charged, including an American private investigator, were arrested on Wednesday in New Jersey, New York and California. The other three are believed to be in China, top US Justice Department officials said.

As of Wednesday evening, three of the defendants had appeared in federal court in Brooklyn and were released on bond. The criminal complaint alleges that the group plotted to target a former Chinese government employee and his wife and daughter, who have been living in New Jersey since 2010.

The man and his family were not identified by name by prosecutors, but according to notices posted by China with Interpol in 2012 and 2014, China listed the New Jersey man as a fugitive who is wanted for embezzlement, abuse of power and accepting bribes.

The Justice Department said the defendants broke the law by failing to notify the US that they were acting as agents of the Chinese government.

In an editorial, Global Times accused Washington of obstructing the operation so it could retain the wealth of the suspects in the United States.

The arrests are among a series of recent actions the Trump administration has taken against China, a country that President Donald Trump has said he regards as a “prime adversary.”

Also on Wednesday, the US State Department announced it was designating a US branch of National Association for China’s Peaceful Unification as a foreign mission.

It was also discontinuing participation in a 2011 memorandum of understanding between US and Chinese governments concerning establishment of a US-China Governors Forum to Promote Sub-National Cooperation.

Wang said such a move is purely political manipulation and it goes against the wishes of the Chinese and American people to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.