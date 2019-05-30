US told not to politicize forex rate issues

Home » Nation

CHINA warned the United States yesterday not to “politicize” the exchange rate of its currency amid a festering trade war between the two economic giants.

The US Treasury declined to label China a currency manipulator in its latest semi-annual report but also called on Beijing to prevent the yuan from weakening.

“We have always said here that we hope the US side will respect objective facts, market rules and not politicize the exchange rate issue,” said foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

While the Treasury report said “direct intervention by the People’s Bank of China in the last year has been limited,” the department also released a statement urging “China to take the necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency.”

The report’s conclusion “is in line with basic common sense,” Lu told reporters during a regular news briefing.

“We have repeatedly advised the US side to act in accordance with the relevant multilateral international rules and not to unilaterally assess other countries’ exchange rates,” he said.

Despite ratcheting trade tensions and punitive tariffs on half of its exports to the US, Chinese officials have repeatedly said they will not resort to competitive devaluation of the yuan to help Chinese exporters. The onshore yuan yesterday traded at 6.91 to the US dollar while it stood at 6.93 to the dollar offshore.

The closely watched report broadened the field of its scrutiny for potential currency manipulation, since a weak currency makes exports to the United States more competitive.

Beginning with this report, the Treasury is assessing all US trading partners with annual trade surpluses in goods of more than US$40 billion. Based on trade in 2019, that standard covered 21 countries with nearly US$3.5 trillion in goods trade with the United States, the report said.