The story appears on
Page A3
November 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
US$284,600 raised for 2 Hong Kong families
MEDIA organizations, including Shanghai-based The Paper, Hong Kong’s Ta Kung Pao and the Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, have teamed up with Shanghai Charity Foundation and raised 2 million yuan (US$284,600) for two Hong Kong families caught up in riots in the city.
By 11:14pm, 31,798 people had donated 2 million yuan through a fundraising platform designated by the Ministry of Civil Affairs.
On November 13, a group of black-clad rioters had set up roadblocks near North District Town Hall in Sheung Shui.
They clashed with residents who tried to clear the road, throwing iron rods, bricks and other objects.
A 70-year-old man surnamed Lo who was filming the incident on his phone was hit on the head by a brick. He was knocked unconscious. He died the next day.
Lo, who worked for the city’s food and environmental hygiene department, was on his lunch break.
It was the first fatal case of an innocent civilian since the unrest erupted almost six months ago.
On November 11, a 57-year-old man surnamed Lee was beaten up on a footbridge in the Ma On Shan area following an argument.
He was doused in a flammable liquid and set on fire.
The man remains in critical condition at hospital with second-degree burns on 40 percent of his body.
People left encouraging messages on the platform.
“I don’t know you two personally, but we are all Chinese, and Chinese people help each other,” one anonymous poster wrote.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.