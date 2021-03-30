The story appears on
March 30, 2021
Underwater highway sets record
The Taihu tunnel, China’s longest underwater highway tunnel, is set to be open to traffic before the end of the year.
The 10.8-km-long, 43.6-meter-wide tunnel is under Taihu Lake, China’s third-largest freshwater lake. It is part of the Changzhou-Wuxi Highway which has a total length of 43.9km.
Construction of the underwater tunnel began in January 2018 in east China’s Jiangsu Province.
All the tunnel floors have been completed now, said the China Communications Construction Company Third Harbor Engineering Co Ltd.
The project is utilizing automatic steel processing and intelligent systems which can ensure zero discharge of sewage and dust.
The tunnel still has to go through further processes such as pouring concrete and building lake island facilities this year.
