March 20, 2019
Unexploded bombs
A TOTAL of 28 unexploded bombs believed to be left behind from a 1939 war were discovered in areas near the China-Mongolia border, police said yesterday. Border police of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region found the rusted bombs, all 57 centimeters long and 14cm in diameter, while patroling the border. Bomb experts believe the bombs were left by troops engaged in the Battles of Nomonhan in 1939 and could accidentally be detonated by local villagers or animals. The Battles of Nomonhan witnessed the defeat of Japanese troops by the former Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of Mongolia.
