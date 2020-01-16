Unity with Taiwan ‘unshakable’

Home » Nation

Adhering to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle is the unshakable foundation for the peaceful and stable development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said yesterday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a regular press conference while asked to comment on remarks regarding cross-Strait ties made by Tsai Ing-wen, the Democratic Progressive Party candidate, following her win in Saturday’s Taiwan leadership election.

Ma said “Taiwan independence” secessionist forces and their activities are the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the greatest scourge to the interests and wellbeing of people on both sides of the Strait and must be resolutely curbed.

The tide of the times — the cross-Strait situation moving toward peace and stability and cross-Strait relations continuing to move forward — cannot be stopped by any force or anyone, he said.

“The future of Taiwan lies in national reunification and the wellbeing of the people in Taiwan hinges on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” the spokesman said. “Taiwan is the Taiwan of all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, and Taiwan’s future is jointly decided by all Chinese people,” he added.

The Chinese mainland will continuously promote cross-Strait exchanges in various fields, seek positive outcomes and solve difficulties of Taiwan compatriots in 2020, Ma said.

Noting that the personnel exchanges across the Taiwan Strait remained stable at around 9 million last year, Ma said Taiwan compatriots’ expectations for strengthening cross-Strait exchanges stood in strong contrast with the restrictions imposed by the Democratic Progressive Party authority.

The mainland authorities issued new policies last year, known as the “26 measures,” to provide more convenience for Taiwan compatriots to study, work and live on the mainland, said Ma.

The Chinese mainland will never give up on the young people in Taiwan, he added.

The mainland will continue to promote cross-Strait communication and carry out policies to enhance mutual understanding between the young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

“Guided by the conviction that we are all of the same family, the mainland has rolled out a series of policies to provide Taiwan compatriots, especially young people, with equal treatment and development opportunities on the mainland,” Ma said.

The trade volume across the Strait was US$207.06 billion in the first 11 months last year, Ma said, adding that the mainland approved 4,765 Taiwanese investment projects in the same period, a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent.

Ma also said the mainland’s actual use of investment from Taiwan hit US$1.52 billion in the first 11 months last year, up 26.8 percent from the year before, ranging from manufacturing to services.