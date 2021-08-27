The story appears on
Page A3
August 27, 2021
Free for subscribers
Universal Resort gets a Metro station in Beijing
TRANSPORT facilities for the Universal Beijing Resort were put into operation yesterday, turning the theme park area into a new traffic hub in southeast Beijing.
According to the Beijing Commission of Transport, all Metro stations, bus lines and expressway exits were in use yesterday to cope with traffic demands while the UBR conducts internal pressure tests and trial runs.
The UBR announced on Tuesday that it would officially start a trial opening for invite-only guests on September 1 with comprehensive COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
According to the UBR, attractions, shows, facilities and services will be gradually opened for invite-only guests during the trial opening, and improvements will be made based on the feedback.
The theme park boasts Beijing’s first landscape-style Metro station, which is linked with Beijing’s suburban Metro line Batong and Metro Line 7.
The station has six entrances. Decorated in sci-fi style, the interior landscape design harmonizes with the resort landscape.
The UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia, and the first in China.
The Beijing resort is the largest in scale worldwide, covering 4 square kilometers.
