The story appears on
Page A6
November 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Urumqi airport expansion
China’s top economic planner yesterday said that it had approved an airport expansion project in Urumqi, capital of the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
With an investment of 42.1 billion yuan (US$6.1 billion), the project will expand the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport to meet the demand of the region’s fast-growing aviation market, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. A new terminal and two new runways will be built after which, by 2030, it’ll be able to handle 63 million passengers and 750,000 tons of cargo.
