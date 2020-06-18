The story appears on
Page A3
June 18, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Vaccine’s clinical trials show promise
CHINA has unveiled the results of the phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which shows promising results in both safety and efficacy, according to the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
The vaccine, developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Biotec Group affiliated to Sinopharm, involved 1,120 volunteers aged between 18 and 59 in its clinical trials, which started on April 12.
The results revealed a good safety record, with no cases of severe adverse effects found in the clinical trials. The vaccine receivers inoculated with two injections in different procedures and doses have all produced high titers of antibodies.
For those receiving two middle-dose injections at intervals of 14 days and 21 days, the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 97.6 percent. For those receiving two middle-dose injections at an interval of 28 days, the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 100 percent.
The CNBG is actively promoting overseas cooperation in the phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine and has secured the intention of cooperation of several companies and research institutions from other countries. The company has also built a production workshop with high-level biosafety, which could help ensure the supply of vaccines for emergency use.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.