Vice Premier visits Washington

Home » Nation

CHINESE Vice Premier Liu He arrived in Washington DC on Monday for the upcoming economic and trade consultations with the US.

Liu, chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, leads a delegation from major economic sectors of the government.

They include the Governor of the People’s Bank of China Yi Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs and Vice Finance Minister Liao Min, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Luo Wen, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun, as well as Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen.