November 27, 2020
Virus strain in border city traced to Russia
THE virus strain detected in the first two COVID-19 cases in the northern border city of Manzhouli was highly similar to that in Russia, local authorities said yesterday, suggesting the source could be from abroad.
The city in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has raised its coronavirus risk level after the two infections were reported on Saturday. Another nine locally transmitted cases were reported on Wednesday. A total of 443 close contacts have been put under quarantine, the regional health commission said. The new cases were discovered after Manzhouli completed city-wide nucleic acid tests among 203,326 people.
