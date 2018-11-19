The story appears on
Page A6
November 19, 2018
Visa-free stay extended to more cities
From January 1, people of 53 nationalities will be able to enjoy a 144-hour visa-free period when transiting through Xiamen and a number of other Chinese cities.
According to the National Immigration Administration, eligible travelers entering the cities of Xiamen, Qingdao, Wuhan, Chengdu and Kunming will be allowed to stay in the same city for up to 144 hours before they need to exit the country.
Those who transit through Qingdao will also be allowed to stay elsewhere in Shandong Province during the period.
A travel document and connecting ticket are required.
At present, such passengers are allowed a visa-free stay of up to 72 hours in those five cities. Since 2013, the State Council has approved 72-hour visa-free transit for eligible foreign travelers across 18 cities, and later extended the period to 144 hours in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Shanghai, the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, as well as the cities of Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning Province.
