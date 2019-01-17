Visiting media praise progress in Xinjiang

Home » Nation

MEDIA representatives from six countries have praised the development and stability of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region after a visit.

The Silk Road Celebrity China Tour was held from January 9 to yesterday in Xinjiang, with 12 media representatives from Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The media group said the Chinese government’s successful experience in governing Xinjiang deserves praise.

The group visited a transportation hub where China-Europe freight trains converge in Urumqi, the regional capital.

Shiabur Rahman, an editor with Bangladesh’s Daily Sun, said China-Europe freight trains brought Xinjiang closer to the rest of the world.

As the front gate of China’s opening-up westward, Xinjiang’s economic potential is well positioned.

Abdul Matin Amiri, with a weekly publication from Afghanistan, said the display of unity and joy from the locals is completely different from what some media in the West describe.

He added that Xinjiang is developing well under the leadership of the Chinese government — cities in the region are thriving and people are living prosperous lives.

The reporters also visited once poverty-stricken locals who have relocated from the mountains and are living modern lives in newly built houses.

Erdal Kurucay, with Turkey’s ATV, said the happiness exuded from these people showed both Xinjiang’s rapid economic development and the success of China’s targeted measures in its anti-poverty campaign.

The media group also enjoyed an ethnic minority music performance by a Xinjiang folk music orchestra.

Misket Dikmen, president of the Izmir Journalists Association of Turkey, said Xinjiang has done a good job of protecting and promoting minority cultures.

They also visited the Id Kah Mosque, one of the most renowned mosques in Central Asia.

Rahman said that before he came to Xinjiang, he heard that the Chinese government did not allow Muslims to worship.

He now knows that the government does not intervene in normal religious activities and the religious freedom of the Xinjiang Muslims has been effectively protected.

The group also attended an exhibition of major cases related to violence and terrorism in Xinjiang.

Rahman said Xinjiang has effectively prevented incidents of violence and terrorism, and safeguarded people’s lives and property in the region through taking effective measures.

After visiting a vocational education and training center in the city of Kashgar, Turkish ATV reporter Tugcenur Yilmaz said trainees are learning laws, Mandarin and skills, which plays an important role in countering extremism.

Rahman said these people were once affected by extremism and religious fanaticism.

Bangladesh has been impacted by extremism as well, and he would bring China’s experiences back to his country, he said.