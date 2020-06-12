The story appears on
Page A3
June 12, 2020
Warning over extreme weather events
CHINA’S Ministry of Water Resources yesterday warned of extreme weather events during the flood season and urged all relevant sides to prepare for major floods.
As China entered the main flood season, a total of 148 rivers were struck by above-warning-level floods, said Ye Jianchun, vice minister of water resources, at a press conference.
The country has seen 18 rounds of heavy rain this year. Since June 2, downpours have hit 12 provincial-level regions, bringing accumulated precipitation of more than 400mm in an area of over 24,000 square kilometers.
With the extreme weather forecast for the flood season and more precipitation expected, the authority warned that the overall flood control situation would be grim.
Ye said the ministry has urged local governments to make contingency plans to protect people’s lives in the event that existing facilities are unable to resist the floods. The ministry has also been working with other authorities to improve the flash flood warning system.
