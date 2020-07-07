Warning over travel to Canada

Home » Nation

CHINA issued a travel warning for Canada yesterday and said bilateral relations could deteriorate further over Ottawa’s response to a national security law in Hong Kong.

Canada last week suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and halted exports of sensitive military gear to the city.

“China strongly condemns this and reserves the right to make further response. All consequences arising therefrom will be borne by Canada,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa separately issued the travel warning, urging its citizens to remain cautious because of “frequent violent actions by law enforcement agencies in Canada, which have triggered many demonstrations.”

Canada updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong so Canadians will know how the law might affect them.