Water from South helps the North
More than 140 million people in northern China have directly benefited from a massive water diversion project that pumps water from major rivers in the south to the drought-prone north, authorities said yesterday.
The South-to-North Water Diversion Project has diverted 46 billion cubic meters of water to arid areas in the north through its middle and eastern routes, Shi Chunxian, an official with the Ministry of Water Resources, said.
It has provided water to some 280 counties of more than 40 large and middle-sized cities, easing water shortages.
“The water diversion project has become the new ‘lifeline’ for many cities,” Shi said.
It also helped improve local ecology. The project supplied over 6.4 billion cubic meters of water along the middle and eastern routes for ecological use, effectively curbing the decline in groundwater levels.
The project has three routes. The middle route is the most prominent due to its role in feeding water to Beijing. The eastern route takes water from east China’s Jiangsu Province to areas including Tianjin and Shandong. The western route is in the planning stage.
