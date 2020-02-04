What do we know about the novel coronavirus? Look here:

Home » Nation

What is novel coronavirus?

Identified by scientists as 2019-nCoV, coronavirus is a family of viruses that include the common cold and more serious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. This virus is termed “novel”, or new, meaning that it is a new type of coronavirus.

What are the symptoms?

Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.

How dangerous is it?

It is unclear how deadly the new virus is. Official figures show that among the nearly 18,000 cases (as of Monday), there have been about 360 deaths, which makes up about 2 percent.

Although severe cases can cause pneumonia and death, there may be many milder cases going undetected. Many of those who have died had pre-existing medical conditions or were elderly or had weakened immune systems.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Where did the virus come from?

The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another animal species. This is a common method of transmission.

Where has it spread to so far?

The vast majority of the nearly 18,000 cases so far identified have been in China, mostly in and around Wuhan. More than 20 other countries have confirmed cases, including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, the UAE, the United States, Italy, Vietnam and India.

How is it transmitted?

The new coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person. Most cases so far are in people who have been to Wuhan recently, family members of those infected, or medical workers.

Transmission is most likely through close contact with an infected person via droplets in the air from coughing or sneezing, or by someone coming into physical contact with an infected person or an object with the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.

Recenlty, fecal-oral transmission has also been confirmed by experts.

How can it be prevented?

In order to reduce the likelihood of transmission, it is recommended that people frequently wash their hands, cover their mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, wear masks when going out, stay away from public places where groups of people might gather and avoid close contact with those who are sick.

How do I know if I have traveled with an infected person?

There are several mobile apps that allow people to check whether they have travelled with someone who has later tested positive for coronavirus. Simply input the number of the flight or train you traveled on and it will show the result. This service is all in Chinese, so if you can’t read it you can ask a Chinese friend or colleague to help. Scan the QR code for more.

Is Shanghai under lockdown?

No. But people entering Shanghai from other places must undergo temperature checks. Local residents are advised to stay at home. Wearing masks is mandatory at Metro stations.

Where can I get masks?

Starting February 2, Shanghai residents can register at their neighborhood or village committees with valid identity documents (passport needed for foreigners) and buy masks at designated pharmacies instead of having to queue up outside.

After receiving notification from a committee, residents can go to designated pharmacies to buy the masks.

From February 2 to 11, each household is only allowed to make one registration and buy five masks. Those who register first can get their masks first.

How do I know if I have been infected?

First, ask yourself these three questions:

Have you been to Wuhan in the past 14 days?

Have you been in contact with anyone from Wuhan who had a fever?

If the answer to any of the above three questions is yes, do you have any of the symptoms below:

A fever (underarm temperature over 37.3 degrees Celsius)?

A radiologic image suggesting you have pneumonia?

A decrease in white blood cells (leukocyte) or lymphocyte?

It so, you are suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus.

What if I have a fever?

Go to the nearest fever clinic in your neighborhood. If you don’t speak Mandarin, just tell the from counter “wo fashao le” (I am running a fever) — don’t worry about your pronunciation, they’ll understand.

Scan the bar code for a full list of Shanghai fever clinics in English: