Wong disqualified from council election

THE nomination of Joshua Wong, the leader of a political group advocating “Hong Kong’s independence,” as a candidate in the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was declared invalid yesterday.

Wong’s nomination was decided as invalid in accordance with the Electoral Affairs Commission (Electoral Procedure) (District Councils) Regulation, the Electoral Affairs Commission’s Returning Officer for Wong’s constituency said in a notice of decision. The Returning Officers for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election, to be held in November, have made decisions on the nomination of all the over 1,000 candidates.

Wong, the secretary-general of the political group Demosisto, was disqualified “as he did not comply with section 34(1) of the District Councils Ordinance,” the HKSAR government said in a statement yesterday.

The HKSAR government agrees to and supports the decision by the Returning Officer.

“The candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws, since advocating or promoting ‘self-determination’ is contrary to the content of the declaration that the law requires a candidate to make to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR,” a government spokesman said.

The HKSAR government has all along respected and safeguarded the rights enjoyed by Hong Kong residents according to law, including the rights to vote and to stand for election in accordance with law, the spokesman said, adding that “at the same time, the HKSAR government has a duty to implement and uphold the Basic Law and to ensure that all elections will be conducted in accordance with the Basic Law and relevant electoral laws.”

“Self-determination” or changing the HKSAR system by supporting the independence of Hong Kong as an option for self-determination is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of the HKSAR.